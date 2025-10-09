49ers Interested In Trading For Pass Rusher Before Deadline

In a radio interview with KNBR, 49ers GM John Lynch said he’s looking into fortifying the team’s pass-rushing rotation ahead of the trade deadline.

“We’ll see. I’m having a lot of conversations, a lot of good and productive ones,” via the Athletic’s Matt Barrows.

Lynch admitted that teams are looking for a decent amount to part with solid pass rushers, so that will be a challenge for the team to work through.

The 49ers’ defensive line took a huge blow when DE Nick Bosa tore his ACL earlier this season, one of a myriad of injuries that have affected the team.

Despite all that, the 49ers are 4-1 and in first place in the NFC West after last Thursday’s win against the Rams, so there’s some urgency to make a move that can help the team win this year.

We took a look at some players who could be on the market ahead of the trade deadline in our Updated 2025 NFL Midseason Trade Block. Some pass rushers who could intrigue San Francisco include either Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips or Bradley Chubb, or a smaller deal for someone like Texans DE Darrell Taylor.

We’ll have more on the 49ers ahead of the trade deadline as the news is available.