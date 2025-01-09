49ers Interviewed Robert Saleh & Lions DB Coach Deshea Townsend

According to Matt Maiocco, the 49ers have interviewed for Jets DC Robert Saleh for the defensive coordinator job on their staff.

The San Francisco 49ers also announced they have completed an interview with Lions DB coach Deshea Townsend for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Saleh, 45, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021.

In four seasons with the Jets, Saleh compiled a record of 20-36 with no playoff appearances.

Townsend, 49, was a fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 1998 and played 13 seasons in the NFL, mostly in Pittsburgh. He quickly got into coaching after his final season in 2010.

He’s had stops with the Cardinals, Giants, Titans, Bears, Jaguars and Lions as an assistant in the defensive backfield.