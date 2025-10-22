49ers Made Four Moves, Cut DE Trevis Gipson

The San Francisco 49ers announced they released DE Trevis Gipson and promoted DE Robert Beal from the practice squad to take his place.

The 49ers announced they have promoted DL Robert Beal Jr to the active roster, signed LB Stone Blanton to the practice squad, and released DL Trevis Gipson. : https://t.co/17rXIVBp7o pic.twitter.com/rY9VRstqq6 — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 22, 2025

The team filled the practice squad vacancy by signing LB Stone Blanton. They also designated OL Spencer Burford to return from injured reserve.

Gipson, 28, was a fifth-round pick out of Tulsa by the Bears back in 2020. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3,620,672 rookie contract that included $325,672 guaranteed when he was cut coming out of the preseason.

He later signed on with the Titans and finished out the year. The Jaguars signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season, but he was traded to Seattle during training camp.

Gipson signed on with the 49ers this past August.

In 2025, Gipson has appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded one tackle and one fumble recovery.