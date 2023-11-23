49ers Make Four Roster Moves For Thanksgiving Game

The San Francisco 49ers announced a series of roster moves on Thursday for their matchup against the Seahawks.

The full list includes:

49ers activated CB Samuel Womack III from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. 49ers waived CB Shemar Jean-Charles .

. 49ers elevated OL Jesse Davis and OL Corey Lucian to their active roster.

Womack, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Toledo. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $870,000 in 2023.

In 2022, Womack appeared in 16 games and recorded 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, two pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.

Jean-Charles, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2021 out of Appalachian State. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team worth $3.7 million that included a $240,000 signing bonus.

The Packers waived Jean-Charles coming out of the preseason and he’s been on and off of the 49ers’ ever since.

In 2023, Jean-Charles has appeared in five games and recorded four tackles for the 49ers.