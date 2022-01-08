49ers Make Seven Roster Moves

The 49ers announced on Saturday that they have activated S Jimmie Ward, CB K’Waun Williams, and CB Dontae Johnson from the COVID-19 list, and CB Emmanuel Moseley from injured reserve.

In corresponding moves, the team is elevating CB Darqueze Dennard, LB Mark Nzeocha, and LB Curtis Robinson.

Ward, 30, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.112 million contract when the 49ers picked up Ward’s fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Ward returned to the 49ers on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019 before agreeing to a three-year, $28.5 million contract the following year.

The 49ers agreed to restructure Ward’s contract this year, creating additional cap room for this season.

In 2021, Ward has appeared in 15 games for the 49ers, picking up 71 tackles including one tackle for loss, two interceptions including a touchdown, and six passes defended.