49ers Make Several Roster Moves Including Placing Trey Lance On IR & Signing RB Tevin Coleman

The San Francisco 49ers announced several roster moves on Wednesday, including placing QB Trey Lance on injured reserve and signing RB Tevin Coleman to the team’s practice squad.

In additional moves, the team is promoting RB Marlon Mack to their active roster, signing QB Kurt Benkert to the practice squad, and releasing CB Kary Vincent.

Lance, 22, was a one-year starter at North Dakota State. He was a unanimous All-American sophomore but was limited to appearing in just one game last year due to NDSU’s schedule.

The 49ers traded up in round one to select Lance with the No. 3 overall pick. Lance signed a four-year, $34,105,276 contract with the 49ers that includes a $22,163,837 signing bonus.

San Francisco will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024. He is currently out for the rest of the season due to a broken ankle and is recovering from surgery.

In 2021, Lance appeared in six games for the 49ers and completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 603 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown.