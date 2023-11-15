49ers Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Spencer Waege to their practice squad and released DL Austin Bryant in a corresponding move.

Waege, 24, signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State back in May. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

During his college career, Waege recorded 104 tackles, 10.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception and scored two defensive touchdowns.