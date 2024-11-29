49ers Make Two Roster Moves

By
Tony Camino
-

The San Francisco 49ers have signed OT Sebastian Gutierrez to their practice squad, per the transaction wire.

In correspondence, the 49ers have released OL Cameron Erving from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the 49ers practice squad: 

  1. OL Isaac Alarcon (International)
  2. DL Alex Barrett
  3. CB Chase Lucas
  4. S Jaylen Mahoney
  5. QB Tanner Mordecai
  6. OL Drake Nugent
  7. TE Mason Pline
  8. WR Trent Taylor
  9. LB DaShaun White
  10. WR Terique Owens
  11. DL Nesta Jade Silvera
  12. WR Russell Gage
  13. LB Jalen Graham
  14. CB Nick McCloud
  15. RB Patrick Taylor
  16. LB Jonathan Garvin
  17. OT Sebastian Gutierrez

Gutierrez, 26, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Minot State in 2022. He was waived at the end of training camp and later caught on with the Patriots practice squad in October where he was released after a short stint. 

Gutierrez spent the rest of the 2022 season on the Raiders practice squad and re-signed on a futures contract after the season. Las Vegas waived him before training camp and he had a brief stint with the Chiefs before re-joining the Raiders.

He signed with San Francisco’s practice squad at the end of the 2023 season and has spent the 2024 season with the 49ers, Browns and Colts before being released by Indianapolis in November.

In 2022, Gutierrez appeared in one game for the Raiders.

