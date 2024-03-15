49ers Nearing One-Year Extension With WR Chris Conley

Matt Maiocco reports the 49ers are working towards signing veteran WR Chris Conley to a one-year contract extension.

Conley, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed on with the Jaguars in 2019.

Jacksonville picked up their option on Conley last year, he then signed with the Texans on a one-year deal in 2021. Houston felt Conley played well enough to sign him to a one-year extension this offseason. However, he was released coming out of the preseason and re-signed briefly to the practice squad before being released.

He had a brief stint with the Chiefs on the practice squad. The Titans signed him off of Kansas City’s practice squad in October but was cut loose after a month. He most recently joined the 49ers practice squad and bounced on and off their active roster.

In 2023, Conley appeared in eight games for the 49ers and recorded three receptions for 69 yards (23.0 YPC) and no touchdowns.