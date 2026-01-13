49ers Officially Place TE George Kittle On IR, Among Two Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced they placed TE George Kittle on injured reserve and promoted TE Brayden Willis from the practice squad to the active roster.

The #49ers have placed George Kittle on the Injured Reserve list and promoted Brayden Willis to the active roster. 📰: https://t.co/koWUMt3ucN pic.twitter.com/ZpWGR1SyFc — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 14, 2026

Kittle was carted off the field from their Wild Card win over the Eagles after grabbing the back of his ankle, which is typically cause for concern that he may have suffered an Achilles’ tear.

Unfortunately, this could impact his availability for the start of the 2026 season.

Kittle, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.

Kittle finished up the fourth year of his deal and made a salary of $13,400,000 in 2024. He was headed into a contract year in 2025 when he signed a four-year, $76.4 million extension.

In 2025, Kittle has appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and caught 57 passes on 69 targets for 628 yards and seven touchdowns.