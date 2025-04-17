49ers Officially Re-Sign Two ERFAs

The San Francisco 49ers announced OL Austen Pleasants and TE Jake Tonges have signed their one-year exclusive-rights free agent tenders.

Pleasants, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jaguars but was waived coming out of the preseason and later added to their practice squad.

The Jaguars brought him back on a futures contract before cutting him loose in 2021 and he bounced on and off the Panthers’ practice squad from there. He signed with the Chargers in November 2022 but was among their final roster cuts coming out of preseason in 2023.

He had stints on the Bears’, Cardinals’ and Chargers’ practice squads in 2023 and signed a futures contract with the Cardinals after the season. Arizona waived him coming out of camp, and he had a brief stint back with Chicago before signing with the 49ers.

In 2024, Pleasants appeared in three games for the 49ers.