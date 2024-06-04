49ers Officially Sign TE Logan Thomas, Waive DL Raymond Johnson

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have officially signed TE Logan Thomas to a one-year contract.

In a corresponding move, San Francisco waived DL Raymond Johnson.

Thomas, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2014. He lasted just over a year in Arizona before he was waived and later claimed by the Dolphins.

Thomas was in the third year of his four-year, $2,652,092 rookie contract when the Dolphins waived him in 2017 and he was later claimed by the Giants. He had a brief stint with the Lions after he made the decision to convert to tight end and later caught on with the Bills.

Buffalo declined to tender Thomas a restricted offer and he later signed on with the Lions. He signed a one-year deal with Washington in 2020, then signed a three-year, $24 million extension in 2021.

Washington released him earlier this offseason.

In 2023, Thomas appeared in 16 games for the Commanders and recorded 55 receptions for 496 yards (9.0 YPC) and four touchdowns.