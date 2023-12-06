49ers One Of Most Interested Teams In TE Zach Ertz

Matt Barrows points out the 49ers are believed to be one of the most interested teams in free-agent TE Zach Ertz.

Barrows mentions San Francisco would likely place TE Ross Dwelley (ankle) on injured reserve to make room for Ertz.

Earlier today, Ian Rapoport reported Ertz will likely wait until next week to sign a contract with a team and named the 49ers, Eagles, and Ravens as teams in the mix.

The Chiefs and Bills are two more teams with “varying forms of interest” in the tight end.

Ertz, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Ertz played out the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed and a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $31.65 million contract with $17.5 million guaranteed last year with the Cardinals.

Ertz was due $8.5 million in the final year of the deal in 2024 when the Cardinals released him.

In 2023, Ertz has appeared in seven games and caught 27 passes for 187 yards receiving and a touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.