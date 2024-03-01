49ers Open To Bringing Back G Laken Tomlinson

49ers GM John Lynch said recently that they plan to speak with the representatives for free agent G Laken Tomlinson about a potential return to San Francisco.

“Laken was a big part of who we were,” Lynch said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “We’ll talk to his folks and see what his temperature is, where he’s at.”

The Jets opted to cut Tomlinson loose earlier in the week, even though they need help across their offensive line.

Tomlinson was a solid guard for the 49ers before departing in free agency a few years ago for a deal with the Jets.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Tomlinson, 32, is a former first-round pick out of Duke by the Lions in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 49ers acquired him from the Lions in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round pick in 2017.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.55 million rookie contract that included $6.949 million guaranteed when he signed a three-year $18 million extension with San Francisco.

Tomlinson played out his contract and was line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year deal with the Jets.

In 2023, Tomlinson appeared in and started all 17 games for the Jets.