49ers Open To Trading WR Brandon Aiyuk, Communicating With ‘Several Teams’

Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, citing sources, reports the 49ers are open to trading WR Brandon Aiyuk, and the organization has been in communication with “several teams.”

However, Schultz also writes that most sources believe a trade for Aiyuk is “unlikely” following his ACL injury.

Schultz notes Aiyuk’s guaranteed option bonus of nearly $23 million triggers on April 1, making it difficult to move him.

One anonymous personnel director doesn’t expect Aiyuk to be moved: “It would be a pretty big surprise for me.”

Earlier this month, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported that NFL teams have reached out to the 49ers and expressed interest in trading for Aiyuk this offseason. This fits with what Russini said on her Scoop City podcast.

“Brandon Aiyuk is a player that a lot of teams had interest in before he signed that deal last year, remember he signed that four-year, $120 million deal? There’s some teams poking around now to see if the 49ers would be willing to deal Brandon Aiyuk,” Russini said.

At one point last year, it seemed likely that Aiyuk was going to be traded to the Steelers before the 49ers stepped up and signed him to a contract extension before the start of the season.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk officially agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $76 million guaranteed after a lengthy period in which he was nearly traded to the Steelers.

In 2024, Aiyuk appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught 23 passes for 351 yards receiving and no touchdowns.