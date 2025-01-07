49ers Parting Ways With DC Nick Sorensen

According to Matt Maiocco, the 49ers will not bring back Nick Sorensen as their defensive coordinator next season.

Maiocco also reports San Francisco hopes to retain Sorensen to their coaching staff in some capacity, mentioning the team has an opening for their special teams coordinator job.

The 49ers’ defensive coordinator role could be a landing spot to watch for Robert Saleh, given that he previously had success running the team’s defense before becoming the Jets’ head coach.

Sorensen, 46, played 10 years in the NFL for the Dolphins, Rams, Jaguars and Browns. He took his first coaching job with the Seahawks as their secondary coach in 2013 and stayed in Seattle for eight years.

He was then hired as the Jaguars special teams coordinator back in 2021 yet he was not retained by the team back in February of 2022. Sorensen went on to work as a defensive assistant with the 49ers as well as a defensive passing game coordinator and nickels coach for the 2023 season.

In 2024, the 49ers’ defense ranked No. 8 in yards allowed, No. 5 in passing yards, No. 18 in rushing yards, and No. 29 in points allowed.