49ers Pick Up $5.85M Of Cap Room By Reworking S Jimmie Ward’s Deal

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the 49ers recently restructured the contract of S Jimmie Ward.

According to Yates, the 49ers converted around $7.8 million of Ward’s 2021 compensation into a bonus, which freed up about $5.85 million of space.

San Francisco currently has around $7.3 million of total cap space to work with this season.

Ward, 30, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.112 million contract when the 49ers picked up Ward’s fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Ward returned to the 49ers on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019 before agreeing to a three-year, $28.5 million contract the following year.

In 2020, Ward appeared in 14 games for the 49ers and recorded 73 tackles, no interceptions, two forced fumbles and four pass deflections.