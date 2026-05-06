NFC Notes: Trent Williams, Carson Beck, Ty Simpson, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

The 49ers signed OT Trent Williams to a two-year, $50 million contract, replacing his prior deal with the team, with $48.5 million guaranteed, including a $22.2 million signing bonus, fully guaranteed 2026 compensation, and fully guaranteed 2027 base salary.

to a two-year, $50 million contract, replacing his prior deal with the team, with $48.5 million guaranteed, including a $22.2 million signing bonus, fully guaranteed 2026 compensation, and fully guaranteed 2027 base salary. The contract includes an $11 million 2027 option bonus that must be exercised or converted to a roster bonus by September 1, 2027, an $11.5 million 2028 roster bonus that becomes fully guaranteed if earned, effective post-June 1 treatment in 2028, and four void years for salary cap purposes.

The 49ers must terminate or extend the contract by the 10th day of the 2029 league year to avoid a $50.175 million 2029 roster bonus from becoming fully guaranteed, while Williams can also earn up to $900,000 annually in per-game bonuses and a $500,000 first-game bonus in 2027. (OTC)

With San Francisco having extra cap space, the team could opt to sign former Bills DE Joey Bosa in free agency, according to SI’s Albert Breer. Breer adds that the team will likely prioritize the younger depth on the roster, but, at worst, he would provide the team with excellent pass-rushing depth.

Cardinals

According to Howard Balzer, the Cardinals didn’t plan to select a quarterback, but had Carson Beck rated exactly where they chose him, and any other players they intended to choose at that spot had already been drafted.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said the team would’ve definitely drafted WR Makai Lemon or TE Kenyon Sadiq had they felt either would’ve guaranteed them a Super Bowl this year. Instead, they drafted QB Ty Simpson, who they believe can be their starting quarterback of the future.

“I mean, there was a lot of deliberate discussions and conversations,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “You’re absolutely right. And all we try to do is use all of our, you know, the things that help us make decisions and do what’s best. And the hard part is, is sometimes that means doing what’s best for the possibility of the long term, and there’s a little delayed gratification in that. There was absolutely a lot of dialogue and discussion, but the reality is our pass game goes through Davante and Puka. I think as great as Davante was last year, I think he’s gonna be even better this year. I love everything he’s about. Obviously, I think Puka is gonna continue to build on what’s been an amazing career through three years. And then, you know, we’ve got a bunch of tight ends. I’m looking at it as five skilled, five eligibles that we have at every opportunity, whatever personnel grouping we’re in. And Makai was a big part of the conversation and discussion, but ultimately with the opportunity to be able to acquire a guy that we do think projects as a possible starter down the line weighed into our thought process, and that was what landed us on Ty.”

Although the Rams jumped on QB Ty Simpson at No. 13 overall, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that Los Angeles had a potential option to trade down with the Lions at No. 17.

at No. 13 overall, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that Los Angeles had a potential option to trade down with the Lions at No. 17. Regarding second-round TE Max Klare , one NFC scout thinks he could become a strong pair with Terrance Ferguson in the future: “Klare and Terrance Ferguson can be a really good one-two in two years.”

, one NFC scout thinks he could become a strong pair with in the future: “Klare and Terrance Ferguson can be a really good one-two in two years.” Fowler writes that Klare is still expected to see the field as a rookie, especially if the Rams use four-tight-end sets.