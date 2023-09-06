49ers Pick Up Over $23M By Reworking Trent Williams & George Kittle’s Deals

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the 49ers recently cleared $23.224 million by restructuring the contracts of TE George Kittle and LT Trent Williams.

Williams, 35, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that included $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

The 49ers later traded for Williams and signed him to a new contract. Williams stands to make base salaries of $19.4 million and $20.05 million over the next two years.

In 2022, Williams appeared in and started 14 games for the 49ers at left tackle.

In 2022, Kittle appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and caught 60 passes for 765 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns.

Kittle, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.

Kittle was due to make a base salary of $11.65 million in 2023.