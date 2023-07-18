49ers Place DB Darrell Luter Jr. On Active/PUP List

The 49ers announced on Tuesday that they are placing DB Darrell Luter Jr. on the active/PUP list.

Luter Jr., 23, was a fifth-round pick by the 49ers out of South Alabama in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,153,512 rookie deal with the team that includes a signing bonus of $313,512 and a 2023 salary-cap figure of $828,378.

During his college career, Luter appeared in 31 games and recorded 91 tackles to go along with five interceptions.

We will have more news on Luter Jr. as it becomes available.