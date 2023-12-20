49ers Place DL Kalia Davis On Injured Reserve

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The San Francisco 49ers announced they placed DL Kalia Davis on injured reserve. 

Davis, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCF. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract. 

In 2023, Davis has appeared in three games and recorded one tackle by way of a sack. 

 

