49ers Place DL Kalia Davis On Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers have placed DL Kalia Davis on the Injured Reserve List.
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 20, 2023
Davis, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCF. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract.
In 2023, Davis has appeared in three games and recorded one tackle by way of a sack.
