49ers Place DL Kalia Davis On Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers announced they placed DL Kalia Davis on injured reserve.

Davis, 25, is a former sixth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of UCF. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract.

In 2023, Davis has appeared in three games and recorded one tackle by way of a sack.