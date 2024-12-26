49ers Place LT Trent Williams On IR, Sign OL Matt Hennessy To Two-Year Deal

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have placed LT Trent Williams on injured reserve.

Additionally, the 49ers have signed OL Matt Hennessy to a two-year contract off the Falcons practice squad. San Francisco also signed OL Sebastian Gutierrez to their practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the 49ers practice squad:

Williams, 36, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that included $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

The 49ers later traded for Williams and signed him to a new contract that runs through the 2026 season. Williams was set to earn a base salary of $20.05 million in 2024.

In 2024, Williams appeared in and started 10 games for the 49ers at left tackle.

Hennessy, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Temple. He finished the final year of a four-year, $4,744,561 rookie contract and earned a base salary of $2,743,000 in 2023.

He was placed on injured reserve ahead of the 2023 season and did not appear in a game for Atlanta.

Hennessy signed a one-year deal with the Eagles for the 2024 season but was cut coming out of the preseason and later returned to the Falcons practice squad and eventually the active roster. Atlanta ended up releasing him in November and re-signed him to their practice squad.

In 2024, Hennessy appeared in four games for the Falcons.