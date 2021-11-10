49ers Place RT Mike McGlinchey On IR, Among Other Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced Wednesday that they’ve placed RT Mike McGlinchey on injured reserve and promoted OL Colton McKivitz to their active roster.

The 49ers also released LB Christian Elliss from their practice squad.

McGlinchey is out for the season with a quad tear.

McGlinchey, 26, was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $18.341 million dollar rookie contract with the 49ers that included an $11.4 million dollar signing bonus.

San Francisco exercised his fifth-year option for the 2022 season at $10.88 million.

In 2021, McGlinchey appeared in eight games for the 49ers and made eight starts at right tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 31 offensive tackle out of 79 qualifying players.