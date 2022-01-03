49ers Place Three On COVID-19 List

Per Nick Wagoner, the 49ers announced that CB Dontae Johnson, RB Raheem Mostert and CB K’Waun Williams have been placed on the COVID-19 list.

Mostert is already on injured reserve.

Mostert, 29, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue back in 2015. He had brief stints with the Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets and Bears before signing on to the 49ers’ practice squad in 2016.

The 49ers brought Mostert back on a one-year exclusive rights contract in 2018 before tendering him a restricted offer in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $8.7 million extension with San Francisco.

However, the two parties agreed to a restructured contract last summer. Mostert will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Mostert appeared in eight games for the 49ers and rushed for 521 yards on 104 carries (5.0 YPC) and two touchdowns to go along with 16 receptions for 156 yards and another touchdown.