49ers Place WR Brandon Aiyuk On Left Squad List, Officially Ending His Season

The San Francisco 49ers officially placed WR Brandon Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list Saturday, officially ending his 2025 season.

The 49ers also elevated DT Sebastian Valdez and LB Jalen Graham from the practice squad for Week 15’s game against the Titans.

The relationship between the 49ers and Aiyuk has never seemed to recover from those contentious talks. San Francisco nearly traded Aiyuk before hammering out a new deal, but reportedly had buyer’s remorse pretty soon after. It didn’t help that Aiyuk tore his ACL midway through the year.

San Francisco voided Aiyuk’s guarantees this summer after he missed rehab sessions with the team. Aiyuk elected not to file a grievance with the NFLPA and contest that, meaning the 49ers could cut him and owe him zero from his previously scheduled $27 million compensation in 2026.

There was some recent reporting that the Commanders are viewed in league circles as a strong potential landing spot for Aiyuk this offseason.

Aiyuk, 27, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk officially agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $76 million guaranteed after a lengthy period in which he was nearly traded to the Steelers.

In 2024, Aiyuk appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught 23 passes for 351 yards receiving and no touchdowns.