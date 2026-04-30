Ravens Also Signing Fourth-Round WR Elijah Sarratt

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports the Ravens are signing fourth-round WR Elijah Sarratt to a rookie contract.

Sarratt and first-round OL Vega Ioane are the first two Ravens to sign their rookie deals ahead of the start of rookie minicamp on Friday. Here’s a full look at the Ravens’ draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 14 Vega Ioane G Signed 2 45 Zion Young OLB 3 80 Ja’Kobi Lane WR 4 115 Elijah Sarratt WR Signed 4 133 Matthew Hibner TE 5 162 Chandler Rivers CB 5 173 Josh Cuevas TE 5 174 Adam Randall RB 6 211 Ryan Eckley P 7 250 Rayshaun Benny DT 7 253 Evan Beerntsen G

Sarratt, 22, was a no-star recruit and unranked in the 2022 recruiting class out of Stafford, Virginia. He committed to Saint Francis and transferred to James Madison after one season.

From there, he spent one season with James Madison and transferred again to Indiana for his final two years, where he earned second-team All-Big Ten Honors in 2025.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Sarratt as the 12th-best receiver in the class with a second-to-third-round grade.

In his collegiate career, Sarratt appeared in 40 FBS games over three seasons at James Madison and Indiana. He caught 200 passes for 2,978 yards and 31 touchdowns.