Ravens Also Signing Fourth-Round WR Elijah Sarratt

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports the Ravens are signing fourth-round WR Elijah Sarratt to a rookie contract.
Sarratt and first-round OL Vega Ioane are the first two Ravens to sign their rookie deals ahead of the start of rookie minicamp on Friday. Here’s a full look at the Ravens’ draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|14
|Vega Ioane
|G
|Signed
|2
|45
|Zion Young
|OLB
|3
|80
|Ja’Kobi Lane
|WR
|4
|115
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|Signed
|4
|133
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|5
|162
|Chandler Rivers
|CB
|5
|173
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|5
|174
|Adam Randall
|RB
|6
|211
|Ryan Eckley
|P
|7
|250
|Rayshaun Benny
|DT
|7
|253
|Evan Beerntsen
|G
Sarratt, 22, was a no-star recruit and unranked in the 2022 recruiting class out of Stafford, Virginia. He committed to Saint Francis and transferred to James Madison after one season.
From there, he spent one season with James Madison and transferred again to Indiana for his final two years, where he earned second-team All-Big Ten Honors in 2025.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic had Sarratt as the 12th-best receiver in the class with a second-to-third-round grade.
In his collegiate career, Sarratt appeared in 40 FBS games over three seasons at James Madison and Indiana. He caught 200 passes for 2,978 yards and 31 touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!