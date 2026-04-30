Ravens Signing First-Round OL Olaivavega Ioane

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports the Ravens are signing first-round OL Vega Ioane to a rookie contract.

Ioane is the first Raven to sign with rookie minicamp starting on Friday. Here’s the Ravens’ full draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 14 Vega Ioane G Signed 2 45 Zion Young OLB 3 80 Ja’Kobi Lane WR 4 115 Elijah Sarratt WR 4 133 Matthew Hibner TE 5 162 Chandler Rivers CB 5 173 Josh Cuevas TE 5 174 Adam Randall RB 6 211 Ryan Eckley P 7 250 Rayshaun Benny DT 7 253 Evan Beerntsen G

Ioane, 22, was a three-star recruit out of Washington State who ended up committing to Penn State and developing into a two-year starter. He earned second-team All-Big 10 honors his final two years and was second-team All-American in 2025.

During his four-year college career, Ioane appeared in 44 games and made 32 starts, all at left guard.