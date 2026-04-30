Ravens Signing First-Round OL Olaivavega Ioane

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports the Ravens are signing first-round OL Vega Ioane to a rookie contract.
Ioane is the first Raven to sign with rookie minicamp starting on Friday. Here’s the Ravens’ full draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|14
|Vega Ioane
|G
|Signed
|2
|45
|Zion Young
|OLB
|3
|80
|Ja’Kobi Lane
|WR
|4
|115
|Elijah Sarratt
|WR
|4
|133
|Matthew Hibner
|TE
|5
|162
|Chandler Rivers
|CB
|5
|173
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|5
|174
|Adam Randall
|RB
|6
|211
|Ryan Eckley
|P
|7
|250
|Rayshaun Benny
|DT
|7
|253
|Evan Beerntsen
|G
Ioane, 22, was a three-star recruit out of Washington State who ended up committing to Penn State and developing into a two-year starter. He earned second-team All-Big 10 honors his final two years and was second-team All-American in 2025.
During his four-year college career, Ioane appeared in 44 games and made 32 starts, all at left guard.
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