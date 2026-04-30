Ravens Signing First-Round OL Olaivavega Ioane

By
Tony Camino
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Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports the Ravens are signing first-round OL Vega Ioane to a rookie contract.

Olaivavega Ioane

Ioane is the first Raven to sign with rookie minicamp starting on Friday. Here’s the Ravens’ full draft class:

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 14 Vega Ioane G Signed
2 45 Zion Young OLB  
3 80 Ja’Kobi Lane WR  
4 115 Elijah Sarratt WR  
4 133 Matthew Hibner TE  
5 162 Chandler Rivers CB  
5 173 Josh Cuevas TE  
5 174 Adam Randall RB  
6 211 Ryan Eckley P  
7 250 Rayshaun Benny DT  
7 253 Evan Beerntsen G  

 

Ioane, 22, was a three-star recruit out of Washington State who ended up committing to Penn State and developing into a two-year starter. He earned second-team All-Big 10 honors his final two years and was second-team All-American in 2025. 

During his four-year college career, Ioane appeared in 44 games and made 32 starts, all at left guard. 

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