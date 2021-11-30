49ers Place WR Devin Funchess On Injured List, Activate DB Kai Nacua

The San Francisco 49ers officially placed WR Devin Funchess on the practice squad injured list Tuesday and activated DB Kai Nacua.

Similarly to the normal IR list, practice squad players on the injured list must sit out three games before they can be restored to the practice squad.

Funchess, 27, is a former second-round pick by the Panthers in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He finished his four-year rookie contract with Carolina before agreeing to a one-year deal worth up to $13 million with the Colts in 2019.

Funchess was once again testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed a one-year contract worth $2.5 million with the Packers. However, he opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

He agreed to a roughly $750,000 pay cut to stay in Green Bay this season back in March but was released in August.

In 2019, Funchess appeared in one game and caught three passes for 32 yards receiving before being placed on injured reserve with a broken collarbone.