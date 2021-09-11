49ers Place WR Jalen Hurd On IR, Promote CB Dontae Johnson

The San Francisco 49ers announced Saturday that they’ve promoted CB Dontae Johnson to their active roster and placed WR Jalen Hurd (knee) on injured reserve.

Hurd, 25, is a former third-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $2.3 million contract with the 49ers.

Unfortunately, Hurd suffered a back injury in 2019 that led to him being placed on injured reserve. Then he suffered a torn ACL last year during training camp.

During his college career at Tennessee and Baylor, Hurd rushed for 2,844 yards on 637 carries to go along with 136 receptions for 1,438 yards receiving and 33 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 45 games.