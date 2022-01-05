49ers Placing CB Ambry Thomas & CB Deommodore Lenoir On COVID-19 List

The 49ers announced that they have placed CB Ambry Thomas and CB Deommodore Lenoir on the COVID-19 list after he tested positive. The team has also opened the windows for CB Emmanuel Moseley, WR Mohamed Sanu, and S Tavon Wilson to return to practice.

Thomas, 22, was a one-year starter at Michigan and third-team All-Big Ten in 2020. The 49ers drafted Thomas with pick No. 102 in the third round.

He signed a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 million with a $840,618 million signing bonus included.

In 2021, Thomas appeared in 11 games, starting in four of them, recording 23 tackles to go with four pass deflections.

We will have more news on Thomas as it becomes available.