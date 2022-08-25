49ers Placing DB Jimmie Ward On IR With Hamstring Injury

San Francisco 49ers DB Jimmie Ward will start the season on injured reserve, according to Jennifer Lee Chan.

Ward will miss the first four weeks of the 2022 season. He’ll be eligible to play in the team’s week 5 game.

Ward, 31, was taken with the No. 30 overall pick back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.112 million contract when the 49ers picked up Ward’s fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Ward returned to the 49ers on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019 before agreeing to a three-year, $28.5 million contract the following year.

The 49ers agreed to restructure Ward’s contract last year, which created additional cap room for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Ward appeared in 16 games for the 49ers, picking up 77 tackles including one tackle for loss, two interceptions including a touchdown, and six passes defended.