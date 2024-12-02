49ers Placing Three On IR, Including RBs Christian McCaffrey & Jordan Mason

Per HC Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers are placing RB Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve due to a PCL injury in his right knee.

The team is also placing RB Jordan Mason on IR due to a high-ankle sprain along with DT Kevin Givens, who suffered a torn pectoral and will miss the remainder of the season.

McCaffrey will have a recovery time of six weeks and does not need surgery, however, his season is most likely over at this point.

McCaffrey, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal before trading him to the 49ers in exchange for a 2023 second, third, and fourth-round pick, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2024.

He was due base salaries of $11.8 million and $12 million over the final two years of the deal before signing a new extension in 2024.

In 2024, McCaffrey appeared in four games for the 49ers and rushed for 202 yards on 50 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 15 receptions for 146 yards and no touchdowns.

We will have more on McCaffrey as it becomes available.