49ers Placing WR Malik Turner On IR

According to Nick Wagoner, the 49ers are placing WR Malik Turner on injured reserve and will likely be waiving him with an injury settlement shortly.

Turner, 28, wound up signing on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2018. He was in the first year of his three-year, $1.71 million contract when the Seahawks waived him coming out of the preseason.

Turner bounced on and off of the Seahawks’ active roster for a couple of seasons Seattle opted to tender him an offer as an exclusive rights free agent in 2020 before withdrawing the tender in April. He then signed a contract with the Packers.

The Cowboys claimed him off waivers from Green Bay and re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. He had a brief stint with the 49ers before signing with the Raiders’ practice squad but he was released after a month and found his way back to San Francisco.

In 2022, Turner appeared in three games for the 49ers and did not record any statistics.