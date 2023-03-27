49ers Planning To Pick Up Fifth-Year Option For WR Brandon Aiyuk, Turned Down Trade Interest

49ers GM John Lynch confirmed the 49ers will likely exercise the fifth-year option for WR Brandon Aiyuk this offseason, which comes as no surprise.

“We’re excited about watching Brandon move forward with us,” Lynch said via Nick Wagoner.

Wagoner adds the 49ers have gotten trade calls inquiring if Aiyuk is available this offseason, but San Francisco has turned them away. The 49ers already dedicated a major chunk of cap space to WR Deebo Samuel last offseason and Aiyuk will be due for an extension sooner rather than later.

The option is projected to be $14.124 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season, per Over The Cap.

Aiyuk, 25, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Aiyuk signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the 49ers to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Aiyuk appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 78 receptions on 115 targets for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns.