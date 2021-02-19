49ers Promote Adam Peters To Assistant GM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Friday that Adam Peters has been promoted to assistant general manager.

“Adam has earned this promotion, which is a result of his hard work and dedication to the 49er Way,” said 49ers General Manager John Lynch. “He has been a tremendous asset to our team and we look forward to Adam continuing to play an integral role in all aspects of football operations in our quest to compete for championships.”

Peters came up as a GM candidate for the Panthers’ job before they hired Seahawks VP of football operations.

Peters began his career with the Patriots as a scouting assistant back in 2003 and was later promoted to area scout in 2006. He joined the Broncos as their director of college scouting and spent eight years with the franchise.

Peters was hired by the 49ers as their VP of player personnel in 2017.