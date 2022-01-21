49ers Promote DB Darqueze Dennard & LB Mark Nzeocha From P-Squad

The 49ers are elevating DB Darqueze Dennard and LB Mark Nzeocha from their practice squad ahead of Saturday’s Divisional Round game against the Packers, according to Doug Kyed.

Dennard, 30, was taken with the No. 24 overall pick by the Bengals back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.978 million contract before the Bengals picked up his fifth-year option for the 2018 season.

Dennard made $8,526,000 million in 2018 before returning to the Bengals on a one-year, $4.5 million contract in 2019. After a deal with the Jaguars fell through, Dennard signed a one-year deal with the Falcons for 2020.

The Cardinals signed Dennard to a contract in June before releasing him early into the 2021 season. He’s had brief stints with the Colts and Giants this season and caught on with the 49ers’ practice squad earlier this month.

In 2021, Dennard appeared once for the 49ers and Giants, recording two total tackles and no interceptions.