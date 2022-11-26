49ers Promote DL T.Y. McGill, Waive DL Kemoko Turay

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Saturday that they have promoted DL T.Y. McGill to their active roster and waived DL Kemoko Turay.
The #49ers have promoted DL T.Y. McGill to the active roster from the team’s practice squad.
In order to make room on the roster, the team waived DL Kemoko Turay.
Turay, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Rutgers in 2018. He signed a four-year, $5.2 million rookie deal with Indianapolis and made a base salary of $954,400 for the 2020 season.
Turay was testing out the free-agent market for the first time in his career and caught on with the 49ers.
In 2022, Turay appeared in one game for the 49ers and recorded one tackle.
