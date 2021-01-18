49ers Promote Mike McDaniel To Offensive Coordinator

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers have promoted run game coordinator Mike McDaniel to offensive coordinator.

McDaniel teamed with passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur to help HC Kyle Shanahan run San Francisco’s offense. But with LaFleur off as the new Jets offensive coordinator, McDaniel will see added responsibilities in 2021.

In the past, Shanahan has fended off interest in McDaniel from a number of teams. This year, McDaniel was linked to the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator job.

Albert Breer notes McDaniel becomes the first coach under Shanahan to have the title of offensive coordinator with the 49ers.

McDaniel, 37, began his coaching career as an intern with the Broncos in 2005. He’s worked as an assistant with the Texans, Redskins, Browns and Falcons before joining the 49ers in 2017 as their run-game coordinator.