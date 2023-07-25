49ers QB Brock Purdy Cleared For Training Camp

According to Ian Rapoport, 49ers GM John Lynch told reporters that QB Brock Purdy is cleared for training camp and won’t be placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

He had previously undergone elbow surgery in the offseason and now appears ready to practice. He is facing a quarterback competition this offseason with Trey Lance and Sam Darnold.

Purdy, 23, was a four-year starter at Iowa State. He was drafted in the seventh round with the final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft by the 49ers.

He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

In 2022, Purdy appeared in nine games for the 49ers with five starts and completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He added 22 rush attempts for 13 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Purdy as the news is available.