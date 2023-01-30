49ers QB Brock Purdy Suffered Torn UCL In Elbow

According to Tom Pelissero, the 49ers got bad news with their MRI on seventh-round QB Brock Purdy, as the scan showed he suffered a complete tear of his UCL.

Purdy will need to have surgery but Pelissero says the hope is the ligament can be repaired and doesn’t need full reconstructive surgery, which is known as “Tommy John” surgery and is harder to rehab.

Adam Schefter adds the initial timeframe is six months for Purdy to return to play. It’s an unfortunate blow both for him and the team, as the 49ers seemingly cannot avoid losing quarterbacks to injury. Purdy had made a compelling case to be the team’s starter in 2023 but this injury obviously complicates things.

Purdy was forced from Sunday’s NFC Championship game with the injury after he took a hard hit to his elbow in the pocket.

Purdy, 23, was a four-year starter at Iowa State. He was drafted in the seventh round with the final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft by the 49ers.

He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

In 2022, Purdy appeared in nine games for the 49ers with five starts and completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He added 22 rush attempts for 13 yards and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Purdy as the news is available.