49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Ruled Out With Foot Injury

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo was carted off against the Dolphins with a left foot injury in the first quarter on Sunday and was later ruled out.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo has been downgraded to out. https://t.co/kVxqByzuVW — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 4, 2022

Garoppolo, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was entering the final year of that deal and slated to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause.

In 2022, Garoppolo has appeared in 10 games for the 49ers and completed 67.4 percent of his pass attempts 2,381 yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s added 23 rushes for 33 yards and two touchdowns.

