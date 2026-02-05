49ers RB Christian McCaffrey Wins 2025 Comeback Player Of The Year Award

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey has won the 2025 Comeback Player of the Year Award at the NFL Honors.

Here’s the breakdown for this award:

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco: 395 points (31 first-place votes) Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit: 221 (9) Dak Prescott, Dallas: 167 (6) Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville: 130 (2) Stefon Diggs, New England: 40 Chris Olave, New Orleans (1) Philip Rivers, Indianapolis (1)

McCaffrey missed 13 games last season as he dealt with Achilles and knee injuries but played every game this year and finished with over 2,000 scrimmage yards.

McCaffrey, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal before trading him to the 49ers in exchange for a 2023 second, third, and fourth-round pick, as well as a fifth-round pick in 2024.

He was due base salaries of $11.8 million and $12 million over the final two years of the deal before signing a new extension in 2024.

In 2025, McCaffrey appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and rushed 311 times for 1,202 yards (3.9 YPC) and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 102 passes for 924 yards and seven touchdowns.