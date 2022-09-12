49ers RB Elijah Mitchell Out Two Months With Sprained MCL

According to Adam Schefter, 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell is expected to miss two months with a sprained MCL.

The team quickly ruled Mitchell out on Sunday after he was hurt. There was some hope he avoided a severe injury but this is still a significant loss for San Francisco.

#SFvsCHI @DignityHealth injury update: RB Elijah Mitchell (knee) is OUT for the remainder of the game. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 11, 2022

Mitchell, 24, was a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana by the 49ers in the 2021 draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team in May of that year worth $3,663,568, including a $183,568 signing bonus.

In 2021, Mitchell appeared in 11 games for the 49ers, rushing 207 times for 963 yards (4.7 YPC) and five touchdowns.

We will have more news on Mitchell as it becomes available.