49ers RB Jordan Mason’s Shoulder Injury Not Considered Serious

According to Adam Schefter, 49ers RB Jordan Mason is believed to have suffered an AC joint sprain in Thursday’s game against the Seahawks and it is not considered to be a serious injury.

Schefter mentions Mason will undergo further testing today to determine its severity.

San Francisco has been bit by the injury bug this season, already losing RB Christian McCaffrey out for an extended period of time with Achilles tendonitis. However, it appears that they may have dodged a bullet with Mason.

Mason, 25, wound up signing with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech following the 2022 draft. He made the team’s initial 53-man roster and has been with them ever since.

Throughout his four-year career at Georgia Tech, Mason appeared in 43 games and rushed for 2,349 yards on 449 carries (5.2 YPC) and 17 touchdowns. He also added 197 yards receiving on 26 receptions and an additional touchdown.

Entering Thursday night’s game, Mason has appeared in five games for the 49ers, making four starts. He’s rushed 105 times for 536 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll provide more information on Mason when the news is available.