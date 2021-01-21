49ers Re-Sign CB Ken Webster To One-Year Deal

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday that they’ve signed exclusive rights free agent CB Ken Webster to a one-year deal.

Webster, 24, was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round out of Ole Miss in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal but was waived by New England coming out of the preseason. 

The Dolphins claimed Webster off waivers from the Patriots. Miami waived Webster coming out of camp this year and he eventually signed on to the 49ers’ practice squad. 

In 2020, Webster appeared in nine games for the 49ers and recorded five tackles, no interceptions and a forced fumble.

