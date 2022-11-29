49ers Re-Sign DL Kemoko Turay To Practice Squad, Release CB Ka’dar Hollman

According to Matt Maiocco, the 49ers are re-signing DL Kemoko Turay to their practice squad and releasing CB Ka’dar Hollman.

Turay, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Rutgers in 2018. He signed a four-year, $5.2 million rookie deal with Indianapolis and made a base salary of $954,400 for the 2020 season.

Turay was testing out the free-agent market for the first time in his career and caught on with the 49ers.

In 2022, Turay appeared in one game for the 49ers and recorded one tackle.