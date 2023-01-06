49ers Re-Sign DT Akeem Spence To Practice Squad

The 49ers announced that they have re-signed DT Akeem Spence to their practice squad on Friday.
The #49ers have signed DL Akeem Spence to the team's practice squad.
— San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 6, 2023
San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:
- DL Alex Barrett
- OL Alfredo Gutierrez
- S Tayler Hawkins
- CB Qwuantrezz Knight
- WR Tay Martin
- LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
- OL Jason Poe
- DB Dontae Johnson (Injured)
- TE Leroy Watson
- C Keith Ismael
- RB Tevin Coleman
- WR Willie Snead
- WR Dazz Newsome
- DB Janoris Jenkins
- DE Kemoko Turay
- DT Michael Dwumfour
- DB Tre Swilling
- DT Akeem Spence
Spence, 30, is a former sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers back in 2013. He finished his four-year, $2,644,424 rookie contract with Tampa Bay before signing a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Lions in 2017.
The Lions traded Spence to the Dolphins in 2018 for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. Miami released Spence during the preseason and he later signed on with the Eagles in September of 2019 but was cut loose after a month.
From there, he had brief stints with the Jaguars, Patriots, Commanders and Broncos before the 49ers signed him to a contract this past August. He has been on and off of their roster ever since.
In 2022, Spence has appeared in seven games for the 49ers and recorded four tackles.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!