49ers Re-Sign DT Akeem Spence To Practice Squad

The 49ers announced that they have re-signed DT Akeem Spence to their practice squad on Friday.

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:

DL Alex Barrett OL Alfredo Gutierrez S Tayler Hawkins CB Qwuantrezz Knight WR Tay Martin LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball OL Jason Poe DB Dontae Johnson (Injured) TE Leroy Watson C Keith Ismael RB Tevin Coleman WR Willie Snead WR Dazz Newsome DB Janoris Jenkins DE Kemoko Turay DT Michael Dwumfour DB Tre Swilling DT Akeem Spence

Spence, 30, is a former sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers back in 2013. He finished his four-year, $2,644,424 rookie contract with Tampa Bay before signing a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Lions in 2017.

The Lions traded Spence to the Dolphins in 2018 for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. Miami released Spence during the preseason and he later signed on with the Eagles in September of 2019 but was cut loose after a month.

From there, he had brief stints with the Jaguars, Patriots, Commanders and Broncos before the 49ers signed him to a contract this past August. He has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2022, Spence has appeared in seven games for the 49ers and recorded four tackles.