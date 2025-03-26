49ers Re-Sign ERFA DL Sam Okuayinonu

The San Francisco 49ers announced Wednesday that they’ve officially re-signed exclusive rights free agent DL Sam Okuayinonu to a one-year contract for the 2025 season.

The San Francisco 49ers today announced that DL Sam Okuayinonu has signed his one-year exclusive rights tendered contract. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) March 26, 2025

Exclusive rights contracts are essentially one-year minimum contracts based on the number of accrued seasons a player has.

Okuayinonu, 26, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland back in May. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and has bounced on and off Tennessee’s practice squad.

The 49ers would later sign Okuayinonu to a contract last year.

In 2024, Okuayinonu appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and made three starts for them while recording 35 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defense.