49ers Re-Sign LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles To One-Year Deal

According to Matt Barrows, the 49ers have re-signed LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to a one-year extension.
Flannigan-Fowles, 25, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona back in 2019. He was waived as a rookie and re-signed to the practice squad before signing to a futures deal the following offseason.
In 2021, Flannigan-Fowles appeared in all 17 games and recorded 26 tackles and no tackles for loss or sacks.
