49ers Re-Sign OL Colton McKivitz To One-Year, $7M Extension

49ers OL Colton McKivitz‘s agent, AMDG Sports, announced their client has signed a one-year, $7 million extension.

McKivitz, 27, was a four-year starter at West Virginia before being drafted by the 49ers in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract with San Francisco worth $3,624,780 that included $329,780 guaranteed.

Mckivitz was slated to become a restricted free agent this offseason and an unrestricted free agent next offseason after playing out his rookie contract. He re-signed to a two-year deal last offseason and is set to make a base salary of $2,525,000 in 2024.

In 2023, McKivitz appeared in and started all 17 games for the 49ers.